The bets have been placed and the preparations are over. It’s time to take to the track. Here are scenes from all the horse racing at Pimlico during Preakness 2024.

(Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
(Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Jockey Luis Saez rides atop Irish Heartbeat during the first race of the day. (Tom Brenner/For the Baltimore Banner)
Horses race on the turf track during race two on Preakness Day. (Tom Brenner/For the Baltimore Banner)
Understudy Kitty is reflected in signage as he is brought onto the track. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)
Jockey J.G. Torrealba adjusts his muddy goggles after the first race. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)
A companion horse’s feet are covered in mud. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)
Desvio, ridden by jockey Yomar Ortiz, wins the second race. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Jockey Jamie Rodrigues heads back to the stables after competing in the first race of the day during Preakness at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on May 18, 2024.
Jockey Jamie Rodrigues heads back to the stables after competing in the first race. (Jessica Gallagher/Jessica Gallagher)
One of the racing horses heads back to the stables after competing in the first race of the day during Preakness at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on May 18, 2024.
One of the racing horses heads back to the stables after competing in the first race. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)
Jockey Flavien Prat heads back to the stables after competing in the third race. (Jessica Gallagher/Jessica Gallagher)

