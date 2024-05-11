Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan is heading to the Preakness after all.

Trainer Kenny McPeek announced the decision to send the horse to Baltimore for the second leg of the Triple Crown next Saturday.

McPeek previously refused to commit to Mystik Dan taking part in the race because of concern over the two-week turnaround, which did not work out so well in November. But he liked enough of what he saw in training over the past several days to take the chance.

No one has won the Derby and Preakness since the last Triple Crown champion, Justify in 2018 for Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.

