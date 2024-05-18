The grandstand was dotted with few attendees as rain soaked Pimlico for the running of the 149th Preakness Stakes.

Yomar Ortiz Jr. jumps in celebration as his dad, jockey Yomar Ortiz, wins the second race. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)
An attendee crosses a muddy track ahead of the first race. (Tom Brenner/For the Baltimore Banner)
Attendees wait under shelter as rain falls across the main track. (Tom Brenner/For the Baltimore Banner)
Erin Butler and Ashley Randall cheer for their horse, Saint Johns, during a race. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
(Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
A Black-Eyed Susie cocktail. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Justin Nurin plays the bugle. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
A woman in a large hat enjoys a cocktail during Preakness. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Attendees walk to find a seat on Preakness Day. (Tom Brenner/For the Baltimore Banner)
Horses are reflected against safety glass, as attendees watch from an elevated seating deck. (Tom Brenner/For the Baltimore Banner)
Tracey Rawlings, left, is assisted by her mother, Mary Schorr, both from Pennsylvania, while dawning rain ponchos on Preakness Day. (Tom Brenner/For the Baltimore Banner)
A man flips through a betting book. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Ronnie Graves, John Engelkemier and Ande Graves watch race 5. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Spectators watch the screens inside of Pimlico.

