BALTIMORE (AP) — Gun Song won the Black-Eyed Susan on Friday, finishing comfortably ahead of Corposo and Call Another Play over 1 1/8 miles at Pimlico Race Course.

Longshot Jeanne Marie showed early speed and was still challenging for the lead around the second turn, but after she finally weakened, nobody else provided much of a challenge for Gun Song. With John Velazquez aboard, she won by 3 1/4 lengths in the race for 3-year-old fillies that takes place the day before the Preakness Stakes.

Gun Song, trained by Mark Hennig, paid $6.60, $3.80 and $2.80.

Other stakes winners Friday at Pimlico included Shotgun Hottie in the Allaire Dupont Distaff, She Feels Pretty in the Hilltop and Mystic Lake in the Miss Preakness. Future Is Now took the The Very One Stakes, and Pyrenees prevailed in the Pimlico Special.

