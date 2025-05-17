Every year, the hallowed halls of Pimlico Race Course are filled with bright colors and flamboyant outfits as attendees take in the races in their finest attire — and the 150th Preakness was no exception.

Vendors sold feathered hats and branded clothes as attendees in high heels skillfully navigated the drying mud of the track. Pastels and jewel tones, white gloves and sometimes glitter created a rainbow of color in the stands. People in extravagant outfits place bets, clutching White Claws and Black-Eyed Susan cocktails as the horses gallop toward hopeful victory.

This is the last Preakness at the old Pimlico, but it’s going out in style.

Jedda Queen with Mar’jae hats, which has been a vendor at Preakness for 15 years. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Onlookers watch a race from the infield. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Fashionable attendees sit in the infield. (KT Kanazawich for The Baltimore Banner)

Kristi Buren dons a self-made hat. She met her husband at the Preakness 26 years ago. (Florence Shen for The Baltimore Banner) Feathers decorate the fascinator of one attendee. (KT Kanazawich for The Baltimore Banner)

Fareeda LeBlanc from Washington poses for a portrait in her Preakness fashion. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)