Journalism is a favorite.

Subscribers to this nonprofit news website probably feel that way already. But no, I’m talking about the 3-year-old runner-up in the Kentucky Derby, whose late entry into the Preakness Stakes field added a lot of intrigue to a race in need of a jolt.

After going off as the 7-2 favorite at Churchill Downs, the son of 2007 Preakness winner Curlin out of Mopotism was given morning line odds of 8-5 and drew the No. 2 post position in the nine-horse field.

Derby winner Sovereignty, who outdueled Journalism coming down the stretch to win the Run for the Roses by 1 1/2 lengths, is not making the trip to Baltimore for the final Preakness at historic Pimlico.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

But two other Derby runners are joining Journalism in attempting the two-week turnaround.

Sandman, who came in seventh place, is the second favorite at odds of 4-1. The 3-year-old son of Tapit by Distorted Music won the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby for trainer Mark Casse and, prior to the Derby, finished no worse than third in two other graded-stakes races.

He’ll no doubt be a popular pick among metalheads (he’s named for the Metallica classic “Enter Sandman” and got some face time with lead singer James Hetfield in Louisville) and fans of social media influencer Griffin Johnson, who is a part owner of the colt. Sandman will start in post No. 7.

Sixteenth-place finisher American Promise, trained by D. Wayne Lukas, drew the No. 3 post in the starting gate and was given longer odds at 15-1. Lukas, of course, was somewhat overlooked last year arriving at “Old Hilltop” with Seize the Grey coming off a victory in the Pat Day Mile on Derby Day. In the end, Seize the Grey took to the longer distance on a wet track and gave Lukas the seventh Preakness of his Hall of Fame career.

A win this year would tie Lukas with Bob Baffert for the all-time lead, and make him the first trainer to win the race in back-to-back years since Baffert did it in 2001 and 2002.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Four new shooters are considered strong contenders, including one trained by Baffert, Goal Oriented.

The Not This Time colt is making his first jump into a stakes race, but he’s a perfect 2-for-2 in his young career, mostly recently winning an allowance race on the Derby undercard. He drew the rail and was given 6-1 odds.

Seeking to secure the final leg in a career Triple Crown, trainer Todd Pletcher is sending out New York-bred River Thames from post No. 6 at odds of 9-2. After two straight wins to start his 3-year-old campaign, the colt finished in the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes and third in the Grade 1 Blue Grass Stakes.

He’ll be coming in fresh with over a month off from racing.

No. 8 Clever Again will be similarly well-rested for trainer Steve Asmussen. In a spotless 3-year-old season, the colt by American Pharoah out of Flattering won a maiden special weight at Oaklawn Park and the Hot Springs Stakes at the Arkansas track. He was given 5-1 odds.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The runner with the longest journey to Baltimore is No. 4 Heart of Honor, who is making the trip from England after a runner-up finish in the Grade 2 UAE Derby for trainer Jamie Osborne.

Osborne’s most noteworthy achievement in American racing is a second-place finish in the 2014 Breeders’ Cup Classic with Toast of New York.

In one of the best storylines to follow at this year’s race, Osborne’s daughter Saffie will get the mount in Preakness. Heart of Honor has odds of 12-1.

The two longest shots are Gosger and Pay Billy, both at odds of 20-1.

Trained by Brendan Walsh, Gosger is 2-for-2 as a 3-year-old, including a win in the Grade 3 Stonestreet Lexington Stakes at Keeneland on April 12. But he hasn’t put up elite speed figures like some of the other entrants in this race.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Pay Billy won the Federico Tesio Stakes at Laurel Park on April 19, earning an automatic bid to Preakness for local trainer Michael Gorham.

Since breaking his maiden to close out 2024, the Improbable colt has done just about everything that’s been asked of him at Laurel, winning three races and finishing second in his only other time out.