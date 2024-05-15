The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Muth, the 8-5 morning-live favorite in the 149th Preakness Stakes, has been scratched from the middle jewel of the Triple Crown after the colt registered a fever late Tuesday night, trainer Bob Baffert said.

The Good Magic colt had a temperature of 103.

“We are sick about this. The horse had been doing really well,” Baffert said. “But we have to do what’s right by the horse.”

With Muth out, Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan receives a boost in his bid to become the first horse since Justify in 2018 to win both the Derby and Preakness. He now has the shortest odds in the field at 5-2.

The two previously faced off in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, with Muth winning 6 1/4 lengths. Another Preakness entrant, Just Steel, came with a surging drive in the stretch run to finish two lengths behind Muth in second place.

Baffert will still saddle Imagination, with odds of 6-1, to attempt to build his record of Preakness Stakes victories to nine.