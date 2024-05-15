Muth, the 8-5 morning-live favorite in the 149th Preakness Stakes, has been scratched from the middle jewel of the Triple Crown after the colt registered a fever late Tuesday night, trainer Bob Baffert said.

The Good Magic colt had a temperature of 103.

“We are sick about this. The horse had been doing really well,” Baffert said. “But we have to do what’s right by the horse.”

With Muth out, Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan receives a boost in his bid to become the first horse since Justify in 2018 to win both the Derby and Preakness. He now has the shortest odds in the field at 5-2.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The two previously faced off in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, with Muth winning 6 1/4 lengths. Another Preakness entrant, Just Steel, came with a surging drive in the stretch run to finish two lengths behind Muth in second place.

Baffert will still saddle Imagination, with odds of 6-1, to attempt to build his record of Preakness Stakes victories to nine.

Brandon Weigel

brandon.weigel@thebaltimorebanner.com

Brandon Weigel

Brandon Weigel is the Assistant Sports Editor at The Baltimore Banner.

More from Brandon Weigel

Bob Baffert’s Muth, not Derby winner Mystik Dan, is favorite for Preakness

How to train a racehorse: Meet Five Towns, a filly set to step up on Preakness weekend

More From The Banner

Maryland hospitals took money from poor patients. Why haven’t they paid them back?

Joanna Meade reads aloud love letters from the 1920's in the sun room of her home on February 27, 2024. The letters were found inside of a wall during a renovation.

Secret in the walls: Hidden letters reveal love, lust, scandal in 1920s Baltimore society

Illustration shows black geometric fragments falling from the sky, partially obscuring the faint outline of Key Bridge central span. In the background a sunrise starts to illuminate the darkness.

Grieving my brother and the Key Bridge

Sheila Dixon, a ‘filthy’ street and residents who want politicians to put up or shut up