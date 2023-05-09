Kentucky Derby favorite Forte, scratched the day of the race, may also be forced to miss Preakness

Published on: May 08, 2023 9:34 PM EDT

Forte trains on the track during morning workouts in preparation for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 05, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Forte’s people want to bring the horse to the Preakness. The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission appears to have other ideas.

Forte, last year’s two-year-old champion, would have been the favorite for last Saturday’s 149th running of the Grade 1 Kentucky Derby. But Saturday morning, the state veterinarian directed that he be scratched because of a minor foot bruise.

The decision was a controversial one, prompting Forte’s co-owner, Mike Repole, to complain that “we got outvoted 1-5.” The “one,” however, was the only one that mattered.

After Forte’s scratch, it was Mage, a horse he’d beaten twice in Florida, who wore the roses, rallying from well back to run down Two Phil’s late to earn the victory.

By Monday, lingering ill effects – if any – seemed gone. Forte galloped a mile and three-eighths, according to trainer Todd Pletcher. Pletcher indicated that there was no remaining sign of the bruise and that Forte would breeze Friday or Saturday.

“Right now, I’d say we’re looking good to breeze for the Preakness. If we’re happy with that, that’s what we’re thinking,” he added.

But later Monday, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission issued a statement appearing to put the kibosh on that plan.

The Baltimore Banner and The Racing Biz have a content-sharing partnership leading up to the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 20. To read the rest of the story, head over to The Racing Biz.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.