Some people travel the country and the world to see rockstars perform on stages and venues. For Debbie Nakayama, her rockstars have hooves and perform on turf and tracks.

“These horses are my rockstars,” Nakayama said. “Like I’ve been to Kentucky (for the Derby). I’ve actually got to pet and touch American Pharoah. It’s like meeting Paul McCartney to me.”

In 2022, Nakayama went to Saratoga, New York, to watch some racing. After seeing the Hall of Fame ceremony at Fasig-Tipton, she went over to watch the sale. There, she saw a horse that reminded her of one of her favorite horses, Arrogate.

Arrogate was named the World’s Best Racehorse in 2016 at age three. He retired one year later. Three years later, he was euthanized at seven years old (a racehorse can live up to 25-30 years). He was lost early, Nakayama said, so Arrogate had little time to sire foals.

But this yearling looked just like Arrogate, and so Nakayama investigated a little further. She found out the yearling, named Seize the Grey, was in fact Arrogate’s son, and she “fell in love.”

Nakayama has been involved with racehorse syndicates since 2017. She has bigger shares in other companies but is involved in MyRacehorse, which offers microshares. One year after falling in love with Seize the Grey, MyRacehorse opened up the opportunity to buy in as an owner of Seize the Grey.

Nakayama usually tries to buy shares in horses near Maryland so she can watch them train and race, but Seize the Grey was a no-brainer despite the fact he trains in Kentucky. His being trained by Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas sealed the deal. Two years later, she got to reunite with the horse when he made the Preakness with a victory in the Pat Day Mile Stakes.

While Nakayama wasn’t able to get tickets, since she is local, she was able to participate in the events leading up to the race and to meet with the horse.

“Just getting to see him – I was with a friend up at Saratoga then, and I pulled him out because he just is so beautiful … I think the whole way home from New York, that’s all I talked about, never knowing that I was going to own a piece of him a year later,” Nakayama said.

From thoroughbreds to pony pullers

Just as horse racing is for the most elite horses, it was also meant for the most elite humans for a long time. You could dream of owning a horse, but unless you were born into it or had a few million to toss around, it wasn’t a reality.

Syndicates, which allows people to buy a small share (like one or two percent) as a fractional ownership structure, have started to break down those barriers. Myracehorse has made ownership even more accessible by offering microshares. Nakayama said she’s seen shares sold for as low as $40.

Nancy Vaneenenaam started watching horse racing with her late father in Michigan. He was a teacher and she followed in her father’s footsteps. A worthy profession but not one that affords people to buy racehorses.

Then Vaneenenaam watched Authentic win the 2020 Kentucky Derby and saw MyRacehorse was a co-owner of it. She looked into the company and was sold on the idea.

“You get the experience because you get to go watch them race, you go in the winner’s circle,” Vaneenenaam said. “It’s like having a horse, but it’s so cheap to do. It’s very doable.”

She now has 13 horses she said while laughingly covering her husband’s ears. He quipped that he finds out she bought into a new one when he sees a new hat for a new horse come in. He was wearing her Seize the Grey hat.

Likewise, John Hundley joked that his wife Tanna shouldn’t know how many horses he’s bought into – although he did just buy Tanna her own share in a horse.

“I made her (a fan),” John said.

“He told me the other day, I bought you one, and it was one of my mom’s favorite songs,” Tanna said. “I was like now I get it.”

John explained that in addition to not having the money to become a racehorse owner the traditional way, he also doesn’t have the knowledge. MyRaceHorse has employees who do the research on the front end and others who take care of the horse, train it and make decisions.

The Hundleys first bought into Straight No Chaser, and the horse won its first race easily. They thought “this was easy,” they said together with a laugh.

Robert Josephberg said ownership through MyRacehorse is “a thrill and an opportunity to be a horse owner and not really have any money at risk.”

Everyone described their participation in MyRaceHorse as a “hobby” and not an “investment.” It’s about the experience of being able to go see them train, to meet the horses and the trainers and to join a community of fellow owners.

“It’s the thrill of the victory, not the return,” Josephberg said. “You got to be realistic.”

Never pass on a grey

Before Vaneenenaam’s father died of a stroke, she promised him they would own a racehorse together someday. He always told her “Never pass on a grey,” so when she saw an opportunity to buy into Seize the Grey, she couldn’t pass up on it. She said he would have loved this.

Like Nakayama, John Hundley likes to buy into horses he can easily watch. But he has always been a fan of grey horses and of Lukas, so he bought into Seize the Grey.

Seize the Grey, a yearling, was at Fasig-Tipton as a yearling, and Debbie Nakayama saw him and fell in love. A year later, she bought ownership shares through MyRacehorse. (Photo provided by Debbie Nakayama)

Bloodhorse Magazine reported that 2,566 other people had the same idea as these four. The original shares were offered for $127 for 0.02% equity.

Only 10 three-year-old horses out of the 20,000 born each year make the Preakness, so when owners found out Seize the Grey was racing, buying tickets was a no-brainer.

“D. Wayne Lukas, our trainer who’s 88, he said ‘You owners are going to love this. How often can you say you have a horse in the Preakness?’” Vaneenenaam said. “Very hard to do. This is very hard to do.”

Vaneenenaam came from Michigan. Josephberg and his son came down from New York. The Hundleys flew in from California. None had ever been to the Preakness before. All said Seize the Grey was the reason they came.

“If Seize the Grey could come out of this thing with a win – I have no idea,” Hundley said. “I’ve doing this long enough to know no great expectations – but we’re here.”