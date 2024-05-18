The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Decades into his career in thoroughbred racing, “The Coach” can still call a good game. At 88 years old, trainer D. Wayne Lukas added yet another Triple Crown race to his legendary career, guiding Seize the Grey to the winner’s circle in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

It’s Lukas’ 15th win in American racing’s premiere series and seventh at Pimlico Race Course, the most recent prior to Saturday being Oxbow in 2013. His first came at Old Hilltop 44 years ago with Codex.

“It doesn’t get old. It’s still the same,” Lukas said after the race. “In 1980 I had the first one here I ever ran, and it still feels the same.”

This Preakness win ties him with R. Wyndham Walden, one of the premiere trainers in the 19th century who notched seven wins between 1875 and 1888, for second all-time. Walden’s long-standing record was surpassed last year by Bob Baffert, who won the 148th Preakness Stakes with National Treasure.

Entering Saturday, Lukas had amassed 4,929 career wins for more than $295 million in earnings, ninth and fifth all-time, respectively.

While the game in which Lukas has been a towering figure is often ruled by blue bloods with deep ties to horses and deeper pockets, Seize the Grey’s victory is a win for the everyman. The horse is owned micro-share company MyRacehorse, allowing 2,570 people to buy a 0.02% shares in the colt for $127. Forty-eight are from Maryland.

Seize the Grey stretched out to win at a distance of more than a mile for the first time since a $100,000 allowance optional claiming race at Oaklawn Park in February. Although he did not run in the Kentucky Derby, the colt ran in the Grade 2 Pat Day Mile on Derby day at Churchill Downs, winning by 1 1/14 lengths.

At Pimlico, the son of Arrogate out of Smart Shopping was able to beat the other Derby runners coming back off a two-week layoff, including Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan, plus a group of new shooters.

Mystik Dan came in second by 2 1/4 lengths, ending his bid for the Triple Crown.

“He ran good. Wayne’s amazing,” said Kenny McPeek, Mystik Dan’s trainer. “What can you say?”

Although the rain was off and on for much of the day, leading the dirt track to be rated muddy, the sun started to peek through the clouds just before post time at 7:01 p.m. Those conditions might have helped the eventual winner.

Coming into Saturday, Seize the Grey had two starts in wet dirt as a 2-year-old. He broke his maiden at Saratoga in July 2023, leading the field from the 1/4 pole onward, and placed third in the Skidmore Stakes at the track in upstate New York in August.

Under jockey Jaime Torres, Seize the Grey broke well from post no. 6 Saturday, and had a clear path to the front as horses to his left and right veered away, giving the colt ample running room.

As was expected, Baffert trainee Imagination moved to the front, with both horses crossing the wire the first time roughly even. Seize the Grey, however, was able to grab a better tactical position along the rail as Imagination swung out to the three-path on the clubhouse turn.

On the backstretch, Seize the Grey gained separation of about two lengths, trailed by Imagination, Just Steel and Mystik Dan.

“I thought when he was cruising down the backside, I turned to my wife and said, ‘I think we’re home free,’” Lukas said. “He was running over that ground so easy. I didn’t know how he’d handle [the track].”

Seize the Grey maintained his lead into the far turn, even as Mystik Dan moved up to second to press for the front and closer Catching Freedom came up to make a late bid.

When he turned for home, Seize the Grey kicked away and separated himself by two lengths — a lead he would not give up. Mystik Dan came with a drive, but it was not enough.

Seize the Grey paid $21.60 for a $2 win bet.

This story will be updated.