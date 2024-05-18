The 149th Preakness Stakes is here. The Banner is providing live coverage of today’s events leading up to the race and through the Preakness LIVE headliner event featuring Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow.

Preakness goer shines amid the rain

Clara Longo de Freitas |
Sara Hernandez, 5, shines at the Preakness Stakes, despite the cloudy and wet weather outside. (Clara Longo de Freitas/The Baltimore Banner)
The rain might have stolen the shine from a few attendees and their usual glam. But not Sara Hernandez’s.

The five-year-old trotted around the building, her big, puffy dress falling down to her white shoes. She sported a fascinator that matched her mother’s.

“I like it,” Hernandez said of the dress.

Rain early, clouds to hang around through running of the Preakness

WJZ, Banner Staff |
Jockey Sheldon Russell heads back to the stables after competing in the first race of the day during Preakness. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)
Waves of rain moved through Baltimore early Saturday and forecasters predicted clouds will continue to hang around as horses, jockeys and fans gather for the Preakness Stakes.

The most in demand fashion statement at this year’s Preakness? A raincoat.

Clara Longo de Freitas |

Preakness Stakes Day started off a little chilly with showers. Rather than the usual glamorous hats, some attendees entering Pimlico Race Course for the middle jewel of the Triple Crown are bracing for the rain with raincoats and hoodies over their heads. Forecasters at the National Weather Service are expecting precipitation amounting to less than a 10th of an inch. The gloomy weather is expected well into the afternoon with temperatures no higher than mid-to-upper 60s.

Event organizers said attendees should plan ahead for the rain. Umbrellas, tents and certain types of bags are forbidden at Pimlico. Preakness is an outdoor event that happens rain or shine and no refunds will be issued due to the weather.

Everything you need to know about Preakness 2024

Lillian Reed |
Jockey John Velazquez tosses black-eyed Susan petals after winning the 2023 Preakness Stakes riding National Treasure. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Unbox your spring bonnet and press your seersucker. Baltimore’s annual Preakness Stakes returns this month.

If you’re new to the world of horse racing, don’t fret. Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know ahead of the 149th Preakness Stakes.

