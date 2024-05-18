The 149th Preakness Stakes is here. The Banner is providing live coverage of today’s events leading up to the race and through the Preakness LIVE headliner event featuring Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow.
Check back here for updates regularly.
Preakness goer shines amid the rain
The rain might have stolen the shine from a few attendees and their usual glam. But not Sara Hernandez’s.
The five-year-old trotted around the building, her big, puffy dress falling down to her white shoes. She sported a fascinator that matched her mother’s.
“I like it,” Hernandez said of the dress.
Rain early, clouds to hang around through running of the Preakness
Waves of rain moved through Baltimore early Saturday and forecasters predicted clouds will continue to hang around as horses, jockeys and fans gather for the Preakness Stakes.Read the full story
The most in demand fashion statement at this year’s Preakness? A raincoat.
Preakness Stakes Day started off a little chilly with showers. Rather than the usual glamorous hats, some attendees entering Pimlico Race Course for the middle jewel of the Triple Crown are bracing for the rain with raincoats and hoodies over their heads. Forecasters at the National Weather Service are expecting precipitation amounting to less than a 10th of an inch. The gloomy weather is expected well into the afternoon with temperatures no higher than mid-to-upper 60s.
Event organizers said attendees should plan ahead for the rain. Umbrellas, tents and certain types of bags are forbidden at Pimlico. Preakness is an outdoor event that happens rain or shine and no refunds will be issued due to the weather.
Everything you need to know about Preakness 2024
Unbox your spring bonnet and press your seersucker. Baltimore’s annual Preakness Stakes returns this month.
If you’re new to the world of horse racing, don’t fret. Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know ahead of the 149th Preakness Stakes.