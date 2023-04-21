Racing suspended at Laurel Park one day after two horses break down on track

The Maryland Jockey Club on Friday suspended horse racing at Laurel Park “until further notice,” one day after two horses broke down on the facility’s dirt track.

Please be advised racing has been canceled until further notice. #MJC — Maryland Jockey Club (@LaurelPark) April 21, 2023

Timothy Keefe, a local trainer and the president of the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association, a group representing owners and trainers in the state, called for racing to be suspended for the entirety of this upcoming weekend and for future races to be moved to Pimlico Race Course starting April 27.

“We further recommend that training at Laurel Park consist only of joggers and gallopers and horses be shipped to Pimlico for workouts until such time the surface at Laurel Park has been evaluated and deemed safe by our consultant John Passero,” Keefe wrote in a statement posted to the association’s Facebook page.

In an interview with The Banner, Keefe said a recent string of injuries has been a cause for concern among trainers.

“All we know what to do out there is train our horses. We don’t know how to maintain the racetrack,” he said. “We just know as horsemen when we see something different, our athletes are moving a little differently over the racetrack, or we’re seeing a rash of injuries that we’re not used to seeing.”

The Stronach Group, which owns the Maryland Jockey Club, brought in Dennis Moore, a West Coast track superintendent who oversaw changes at Santa Anita Park after a spate of horse fatalities there in 2019, to conduct an analysis of Laurel’s racing surface, Keefe said.

Consultants with The Stronach Group met with horsemen, as well as jockeys and exercise riders, Thursday morning to discuss track conditions. Moore made several suggestions, including adding more clay to the composition of the dirt track, Keefe recalled.

Then, in Race 4 that afternoon, 4-year-old colt Golden Pegasus sustained a “catastrophic injury” leaving the far turn and tossed jockey William Humphrey. The horse was euthanized on the track, according to race notes maintained by Equibase.

In the very next race, Bigmancan, a 6-year-old gelding, pulled up lame on the backstretch and was taken away in an equine ambulance, according to Equibase.

Earlier this month the Maryland Jockey Club suspended racing at Laurel out of an “abundance of caution to do a full evaluation of the racing surfaces.” Sources told the website Thoroughbred Daily News that two horses broke down during training hours on the morning of Saturday, April 8. One of the horses was euthanized.

Mike Rogers, acting president of the Maryland Jockey Club, texted horsemen that morning: “I have received feedback from some of the horsemen that they have concerns about the track, and we are going to take the next couple of days to investigate those concerns,” the site reported.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

In April 2021, the Maryland Jockey Club moved a portion of its spring meet to Pimlico from Laurel after the organization said the track at Laurel had “not responded sufficiently to wintertime cushion repairs,” according to a report in The Sun.

Laurel’s dirt track was resurfaced in the summer, but emergency repairs were made in December and race dates were moved after there were eight fatal breakdowns in the previous two months, The Sun reported at the time.

Although local horsemen respect Moore’s assessment of the racing surface, Keefe said they would prefer to get an independent analysis from their consultant, Passero, who previously worked as the head groundskeeper at Laurel, Pimlico and the former Bowie Race Track, but is not employed by Stronach.

“We the horsemen would be much more comfortable having an assessment done by someone we’ve had a relationship with in the past,” he said.