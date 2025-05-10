The Tapit colt and Arkansas Derby champion Sandman will enter the 150th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 17.

The 150th Preakness Stakes is the second leg of the Triple Crown.

This historic race covers 1 3/16 miles and is open to three-year-old thoroughbreds.

With Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty opting out, the field is wide open, offering contenders like Sandman a prime opportunity to shine.

The race is scheduled for approximately 6:50 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.