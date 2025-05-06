The final Preakness Stakes at the old Pimlico Race Course will not have a Triple Crown on the line.

In a statement, Mike Rogers, executive vice president of 1/ST, said Bill Mott, the trainer of Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty, will point his horse to the Belmont Stakes in June.

“We extend our congratulations to the connections of Sovereignty and respect their decision,” Rogers said. “We continue to see the excitement building toward the milestone celebration of the 150th Preakness Stakes, and we look forward to an incredible weekend of world-class racing and entertainment.”

The status of runner-up Journalism is also unclear.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

One horse from the field, 16th-place finisher American Promise, is opting to run at Pimlico. The Virginia Derby winner is trained by D. Wayne Lukas, who won the 2024 Preakness with Seize the Grey.

This story will be updated.