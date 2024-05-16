The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

We’d say pack your umbrella for this weekend’s Preakness Stakes, but they are forbidden at Pimlico.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service are calling for a soggy start to festivities as Baltimore City hosts the 149th Preakness Stakes, the “middle jewel” in the Triple Crown series of thoroughbred horse racing. Preakness is an outdoor event that happens rain or shine, so no refunds will be issued due to the weather. Event organizers are encouraging spectators to plan ahead for rain and consult the venue’s rules around bringing items into the facility. In addition to umbrellas, items forbidden at Pimlico include tents and certain types of bags.

Festivities begin with the Black-Eyed Susan race for fillies on Friday, when forecasters are expecting widely scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The storms could move slowly, bringing the possibility of isolated flooding.

The Preakness Stakes itself happens Saturday around 6:50 p.m. after a full day of races, concerts and events. Forecasters are expecting fairly widespread showers and thunderstorms all day. The weather isn’t expected to be severe, but rounds of rain could cause flooding. Temperatures won’t rise above the mid to upper 60s, forecasters said.