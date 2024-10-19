Some runners were able to round the corner of Hopkins Place and hit the home stretch on Pratt Street with a head of steam. They practically glided across the Baltimore Running Festival finish line on Saturday.
Marathon winners Willy Fink and Sara Kenefick are a part of that group. Heck, so is Baltimore Banner reporter Adam Willis, who finished 20th overall in the half-marathon.
But those folks are outliers. Most runners are just trying to get across the finish line, where there’s water and fruit and Gatorade and beer on the other side. Depending on their stamina and mental fortitude, they might not even be running by the time they reach the end. Some people walked across. Others limped. One man, seemingly content to have just gotten near, stopped running and pumped his fist about 100 feet from salvation.
“I feel like I’m dying,” said Mario Ramirez, a Delaware runner, as he finished his first marathon. “It feels awesome.”
That dying feeling is fitting, considering Greek legend holds it that the first person to run a marathon, Pheidippides, was so exhausted at the end of his run he did actually die.
From the seasoned marathoners to the first-timers, the best part of Saturday’s festivities was the end. Take Andrew Brooks Sr., who ran his 208th race and fifth Baltimore Marathon on Saturday. Dripping sweat after more than five hours churning his legs, he said simply: “I finished.” Even for a man who’s run a marathon on every continent, who said he once ran six marathons in six days across six different states, finishing is all he could ask for.
Part of the challenge was the race course’s elevation changes — the marathon’s second-half wound north through the city’s eastside and was mostly uphill until the end.
“Man, y’alls hills are crazy,” said Ed Peyton who, admittedly, didn’t train like he was supposed to. “I knew it was going to suck.”
Kelsa DeBrabant, a New Yorker trying to run a marathon in all 50 states, said the same.
“I did not know how hilly it was gong to be, so that was a test,” she said. Hopefully her next state is flatter.
Abraham Raum, a burly Pennsylvanian who ran his second Baltimore Marathon, said even more of the same. “Those hills, they add up quick. They add up quick.”
Limping a little, Raum said a third marathon is “TBD.”
And if you don’t want to take their word for it, take Fink’s. He’s a professional.
“The hills around mile 18 (were the worst) because you go up a relatively large hill,” he told WBAL 11 News after crossing the finish line. “Then, it’s kind of flat, then you go up another large hill.”
There was some respite for all involved. The walk from the finish line to the refreshment area was mostly flat.