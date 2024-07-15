ARLINGTON, Texas — Severna Park native Jackson Merrill couldn’t ask for much more in his rookie season.

He’s a starter for the Padres as a 21-year-old, an All-Star and a National League Rookie of the Year candidate. But the one thing he wishes he could have?

Crabs.

See, like any good Marylander, Merrill knows that he can’t trust crabs from outside his home state.

“You can’t go to Arizona spring training and get crab. You are in the middle of the desert, that’s disgusting,” he said at All-Star media day on Monday.

Still, even without that local delicacy, Merrill has fit right in with the Padres. The Severna Park High School graduate, who was drafted 27th overall by the Padres in 2021, has risen quickly through the San Diego organization. He ended 2023 in Double-A as a 20-year-old.

He played only five minor league games in left field but the Padres, in need out of outfield help after trading Juan Soto and Trent Grisham to the Yankees, decided to test Merrill at that position in spring training.

The test turned into a promotion to the major league roster, with Merrill making his major league debut on opening day against the Dodgers in South Korea. He got his first —and second — hit a day later.

Since then, the accolades have only piled on. He was named National League Rookie of the Month for June and, a few weeks later, a member of the National League All-Star team. He’s hitting .278 with 12 home runs this season.

But those aren’t the most important things to Merrill.

“I put my head down and play for an ultimate goal, not for myself,” he said. “I don’t play for Rookie of the Year, I don’t play for the All-Star Game, I play for the team.”

He’s not surprised that he’s at the Midsummer Classic this quickly. He’s just surprised about where he is on the diamond.

“I don’t think I thought I would be on in the outfield,” said Merrill, who played shortstop in high school. “But I thought I would be one in in the infield.”

Merrill, despite being three years into his professional career, still sees being away from home as the biggest challenge. He only had two years of minor league experience before being called up, and San Diego is a five-hour flight from Baltimore.

He’ll get to return to Maryland at the end of the month, when the Padres come to face an Orioles team that’s much different than when he was growing up. Gone are the rebuild days — this time, Merrill will be at Camden Yards to play against a legit contender.

“It’s annoying because that would have been cool to see as a kid,” Merrill said. “They are developing a lot better than they used to be. It’s great to see their young talent.”