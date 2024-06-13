Entering his 17th season in Baltimore, head coach John Harbaugh is the second-longest-tenured head coach in the NFL, behind only Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin. How does the Ravens head man stay ahead of the curve after all these years?

On the latest episode of The Adam Jones Podcast, Harbaugh joins Adam Jones and Jerry Coleman to discuss avoiding burnout (1:36), managing the salary cap (5:05), the AFC championship game loss (7:25), the addition of running back Derrick Henry (10:28) and the Harbaugh Coaching Academy (12:37). Then the trio talk baseball (26:36), the Tom Brady roast (28:49), Harbaugh’s relationship with Orioles general manager Mike Elias (36:07) and the evolution of quarterback Lamar Jackson (40:12).

Finally, Adam and Jerry chat about avoiding collisions in baseball (48:21) and the encroachment of the NFL on MLB viewership (52:15).

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.