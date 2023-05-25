Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson’s goal to throw for 6,000 yards | The Adam Jones Podcast

Baltimore Banner staff

Published on: May 25, 2023 12:00 AM EDT

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss Lamar Jackson, the tweet heard around the NFL owners’ meetings, how the team will approach London, and how he has kept up with an ever-shifting culture. Additionally, Jones discusses Shohei Ohtani and Vegas.

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

