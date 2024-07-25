The Orioles will be without John Means’ steadying presence on the mound while he recovers from Tommy John elbow surgery. But that doesn’t mean the lefty won’t be a reliable veteran in the team’s dugout during the late summer.

On the latest episode of The Adam Jones Podcast, Means joins Adam Jones and Jerry Coleman to discuss his recovery (1:14), the atmosphere at Camden Yards (9:56), the O’s coaching staff (17:05), his impending free agency (18:45), his teammates (19:22) and more.

Then Adam and Jerry talk about managerial ejections (32:00), the 2024 Hall of Fame class (39:00) and the upcoming trade deadline (43:42).

