Jon Meoli on the Orioles’ potential challenge managing prospects

Jon Meoli, The Baltimore Banner’s Orioles columnist, joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss impressions, prospects and new talent for the team. With so many prospects, the Orioles may be faced with a few tough decisions. Additionally, Jones discusses how the beginning of the baseball season can be overanalyzed, talking to the media, the Ravens and the NBA.
