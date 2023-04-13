Jon Meoli on the Orioles’ potential challenge managing prospects

Published on: April 13, 2023 12:00 AM EDT

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Jon Meoli, The Baltimore Banner’s Orioles columnist, joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss impressions, prospects and new talent for the team. With so many prospects, the Orioles may be faced with a few tough decisions. Additionally, Jones discusses how the beginning of the baseball season can be overanalyzed, talking to the media, the Ravens and the NBA.

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

