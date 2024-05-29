The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Ultramarathon swimmer and Maryland native Katie Pumphrey is looking to make history with what she calls “a love letter to Baltimore.”

Pumphrey will attempt to tackle a 24-mile swim from the Chesapeake Bay to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor in June.

Her swim is set to start at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and end at Inner Harbor all in celebration of the recently announced milestone of the harbor being deemed swimmable.

The swim window is June 23 to June 27 with the official swim date set to be chosen based on ideal weather conditions, according to Pumphrey’s website.

Pumphrey will start her swim at roughly 3 a.m. and it will take an estimated 12 to 13 hours to complete.

Two observers will document her swim.

According to her website, Pumphrey’s major open water swims include two English Channel swims in 2015 and 2022, around the island of Manhattan in 2017, and the Catalina Channel in 2018.

