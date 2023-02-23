Ken Griffey Jr. on why he won’t be managing a baseball team | The Adam Jones Podcast

By Baltimore Banner staff

Published on: February 23, 2023 12:00 AM EST

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss his first memories of Jones, when he realized his dad was a star, why he will never manage a team, the impact of Michael Jordan on his career, what he thinks about the Orioles and what he expects from the World Baseball Classic. Griffey is Team USA’s hitting coach and will be with the team when it starts WBC competition in March. Jones and host Jerry Coleman also dive into their thoughts around the upcoming rule changes in MLB.

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok