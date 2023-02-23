Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss his first memories of Jones, when he realized his dad was a star, why he will never manage a team, the impact of Michael Jordan on his career, what he thinks about the Orioles and what he expects from the World Baseball Classic. Griffey is Team USA’s hitting coach and will be with the team when it starts WBC competition in March. Jones and host Jerry Coleman also dive into their thoughts around the upcoming rule changes in MLB.