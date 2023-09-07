Ravens Wrap debuts: What Lamar Jackson and Taylor Swift have in common

Baltimore Banner staff

Published 9/7/2023

(Paul Mancano/The Baltimore Banner)
On the inaugural episode of Ravens Wrap, hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer size up the Ravens’ defense, predict what kind of offense Todd Monken is going to run this season and make Week 1 predictions. Plus, they’ll go over what’s expected from Lamar Jackson this season — and what he has in common with Taylor Swift.

