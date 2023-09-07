Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
On the inaugural episode of Ravens Wrap, hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer size up the Ravens’ defense, predict what kind of offense Todd Monken is going to run this season and make Week 1 predictions. Plus, they’ll go over what’s expected from Lamar Jackson this season — and what he has in common with Taylor Swift.
Sign Up for Alerts
How's it going?
Share this article via...