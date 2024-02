The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

On the latest episode of “The Adam Jones Podcast,” San Diego Padres third baseman and former Oriole Manny Machado joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones and broadcaster Jerry Coleman to talk about the Padres’ performance last season and how the team plans to improve (4:56), why he’s glad Camden Yards’ dimensions changed after he left (13:25), the international impact of MLB (20:00) and his hopes for the second part of his career (25:17).

Later in the episode, Jones talks about being an Orioles guest instructor in Sarasota, Florida, this spring (28:00), the team’s injuries that started spring training (30:00) and Rob Manfred’s accomplishments as MLB commissioner. Also, Adam shares his thoughts on who may take Manfred’s place (32:33). The podcast closes with Jones and Coleman reading listener comments.

