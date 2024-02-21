On the latest episode of “The Adam Jones Podcast,” San Diego Padres third baseman and former Oriole Manny Machado joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones and broadcaster Jerry Coleman to talk about the Padres’ performance last season and how the team plans to improve (4:56), why he’s glad Camden Yards’ dimensions changed after he left (13:25), the international impact of MLB (20:00) and his hopes for the second part of his career (25:17).

Later in the episode, Jones talks about being an Orioles guest instructor in Sarasota, Florida, this spring (28:00), the team’s injuries that started spring training (30:00) and Rob Manfred’s accomplishments as MLB commissioner. Also, Adam shares his thoughts on who may take Manfred’s place (32:33). The podcast closes with Jones and Coleman reading listener comments.

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

More From The Banner

Illustration of inmate sitting in corner of dark prison cell with cinder block walls, holding hands over his face. The wall to his right is covered with drawings that show a bookshelf, a bird and a window to the outside.

Why is the suicide rate so high at this Maryland jail?

Illustration shows a rear view mirror whose image shows many Virginia license plates. In the background is a lightly sketched streetscape of downtown Baltimore. A crab and the Natty Boh logo hang from the rear view mirror.

Why are so many Virginia license plates on Baltimore’s streets?

End of the road: Runner finishes goal to trek every Baltimore street

How Tupac and Biggie are helping the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra