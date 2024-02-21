On the latest episode of “The Adam Jones Podcast,” San Diego Padres third baseman and former Oriole Manny Machado joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones and broadcaster Jerry Coleman to talk about the Padres’ performance last season and how the team plans to improve (4:56), why he’s glad Camden Yards’ dimensions changed after he left (13:25), the international impact of MLB (20:00) and his hopes for the second part of his career (25:17).

Later in the episode, Jones talks about being an Orioles guest instructor in Sarasota, Florida, this spring (28:00), the team’s injuries that started spring training (30:00) and Rob Manfred’s accomplishments as MLB commissioner. Also, Adam shares his thoughts on who may take Manfred’s place (32:33). The podcast closes with Jones and Coleman reading listener comments.

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.