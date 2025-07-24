The Maryland Cycling Classic is back after a one-year hiatus, but unlike the past two editions it will be entirely in Baltimore and include, for the first time, a women’s race.

The Classic, an international race sanctioned by Union Cycliste Internationale and USA Cycling, was last held in 2023, when roughly half its route was in hilly Baltimore County.

There was no race in 2024, as to “not interfere and stress an already overloaded road system” on Labor Day after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, the organizers said.

This year, the cyclists will complete a circuit around Baltimore, starting at Harbor Point, racing over the cobblestones of Fells Point’s Thames Street, through Canton and Mount Vernon, before riding up Falls Road and Northern Parkway to St. Mary’s Seminary & University in Roland Park and finishing at the Inner Harbor.

The men will complete six laps around the loop, for a total of 107.4 miles, while the women will race around the route four times, totaling 71.6 miles.

“I hope the county comes back,” said John Kelly, president of Kelly Benefits Strategies and chair of the Maryland Cycling Classic.

Maryland Cycling Classic Chair John Kelly at Wednesday’s press conference in Harbor Point. (Alexander Taylor/The Baltimore Banner)

He said the race would not be run in Baltimore County because of logistical and budget challenges, including having to control traffic surrounding the route.

Baltimore County has been great at cooperating, he said, and he would be open to having it be a part of the route in the future.

Rich Polt, a cycling fan and rider who lives in Baltimore County close to the city border, said he’s heard the hilly roads in the county compared to some stretches of the Tour de France.

“It was really special when I got to see that in 2022 and 2023, so to not have that as part of the route, and therefore not to have that showcased, you know, in the news and internationally, that does feel like a bit of a loss,” he said.

The race will include competitors from the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. It will also feature an all-African female team, which is a first in a major international race, the organizers said.

“The fact that international teams from Europe to Africa are coming here to compete and be seen on the world stage is powerful,” said Maize Wimbush, a professional cyclist and community ambassador for the race, at a news conference Wednesday announcing the event’s route.

“It proves this race just isn’t [only] about growing locally. It’s helping evolve this sport globally,” she said.

The races will be held Sept. 6. The women’s race will start at 8:30 a.m. and the men’s race at 12:30 p.m.

The course will feature “fan zones” where spectators can get the best views and watch live coverage on large TV screens. They will be at Harbor Point, the Fells Point cobblestones, Patterson Park, Mount Vernon and East Pratt Street by the finish line.

Polt’s advice is to arrive there early and bring folding chairs and something to eat. Or ride a bike and take in the race at various points around the course.

Mayor Brandon Scott said events such as the Maryland Cycling Classic showcase the city as a destination for sports and other forms of entertainment.

“This is a message to all the folks who may be looking for a better home for their sports entertainment event: Bring it to Baltimore. We want you here,” he said.