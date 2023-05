Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael Massey’s single with two outs in the ninth scored MJ Melendez to cap a late rally that lifted the Kansas City Royals to a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

The Royals hit homers in the seventh and eighth innings to tie the game, then pulled it out in the ninth to avoid a sweep.

Melendez reached with one out on an error by first baseman Dominic Smith and scored when Massey lined a single into right off Chad Kuhl (0-3) that fell in front of Lane Thomas.

“I was trying to be selectively aggressive,” Massey said. “I was just making sure I was staying in the spot I was looking and didn’t help the pitcher out. I thought the outfielder was going to get it, but then luckily it had some topspin and dove on him. Luckily it fell in there for us.”

Washington’s Mackenzie Gore struck out a career-high 11 over seven innings and allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk. He gave up a double to the leadoff batter, then didn’t allow another hit until the sixth inning.

“It was good,” Gore said. “We did a lot of good things today and, look, we just won the series. It’s a tough loss, but we just have to keep taking it one day at a time. We put some guys away today and the last few outings I haven’t done that, so that was a lot of fun.”

But Melendez homered off him in the seventh before Edward Olivares hit a 452-foot shot off Kuhl in the eighth to tie it.

The Nationals got on the board first with an RBI double by Ildemaro Vargas that bounced off the top of the left-field wall to score Smith in the fourth inning. Vargas scored on the next at-bat when Michael Chavis hit a bloop single to center field to give Washington a 2-0 lead.

“We didn’t have our late-inning guys available,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “That last play there is a do-or-die play, and you can’t let that ball bounce in front of you like that. You’ve got to try and catch that and, if it gets by you, it gets by you and the game is over anyway.”

In his season debut, Daniel Lynch went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

“That was the first real game that I have seen him pitch. I thought he had good intent,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “He attacked hitters, his breaking ball looked good, and he threw some good changeups. More so than anything he felt really good. He was throwing the ball really well.”

