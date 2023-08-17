Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss why he’s always believed the Orioles could be great, progress on the Camden Yards lease, whether a Baltimore NBA team is possible, gambling and midnight basketball. Additionally, Baltimore Banner sports columnist Kyle Goon joins to discuss attendance at Camden Yards, the Ravens and more.
