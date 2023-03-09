Former Orioles manager and current New York Mets manager Buck Showalter joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss opening day pitchers, the pace of the game, the unbalanced schedule, why teams should not play in divisions anymore, the economics of baseball, his family and the pressures of being the manager of the Mets. Additionally, Jones talks about what it has been like in Sarasota, and his time with both the Grapefruit League and the Cactus League.