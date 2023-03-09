Mets manager Buck Showalter on the pressures of coaching in New York

By Baltimore Banner staff

Published on: March 09, 2023 12:00 AM EST

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Former Orioles manager and current New York Mets manager Buck Showalter joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss opening day pitchers, the pace of the game, the unbalanced schedule, why teams should not play in divisions anymore, the economics of baseball, his family and the pressures of being the manager of the Mets. Additionally, Jones talks about what it has been like in Sarasota, and his time with both the Grapefruit League and the Cactus League.

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

