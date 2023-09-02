Johnny Cueto wins in his return as Marlins beat Nationals 11-5

Carter Kieboom of the Nationals gets high-fives after scoring a run in the second inning of Washington's 11-5 loss to the Marlins. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — Jake Burger hit two of Miami’s four home runs, Johnny Cueto struck out four in his return from a viral infection and the Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 11-5 Saturday to win a third consecutive game and keep pace in the NL wild-card race.

Jesús Sánchez and Bryan De La Cruz each hit a three-run home run off Washington starter Trevor Williams (6-9), who has given up a league-leading 33 homers this season. Burger’s two gave him 30 this season and five since arriving in a trade Aug. 1 from the Chicago White Sox.

Cueto (1-3) allowed two solo home runs in five-plus innings, including one to Lane Thomas in the sixth that ended his afternoon after allowing three earned runs on 77 pitches. That was in line with manager Skip Schumaker’s expectation that the 37-year-old would be monitored and limited in his first start since Aug. 15.

His teammates provided plenty of run support thanks to more Miami power hitting. Home runs have accounted for 68.9% of the Marlins’ offense — 31 of 45 runs — since Aug. 18.

De La Cruz and NL-batting leader Luis Arraez each went 4-for-5. Arraez, making a rare start at first base, picked up his first four-hit game since July 15 to raise his average to .355.

Eight of the nine runs Williams gave up were earned, the other coming after shortstop CJ Abrams dropped a fly ball in shallow left field for his 19th fielding error of the season. Thomas also dropped a ball in right as part of an uninspired performance by the last-place Nationals, who have lost four in a row and six of their past seven.

Among the bright spots for Washington, recently recalled Drew Millas singled in the seventh for his first major league hit.

