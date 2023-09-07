Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
Former MLB pitcher Dontrelle Willis joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the Orioles’ lineup; the intensity of minor league training; the risk of overusing the bullpen (6:14); the importance of Gunnar Henderson (8:10); and the origins of Willis’ nickname, “D-Train” (1:40). Jerry Coleman and Jones also tackle the issue of baseball fans going wild (34:55).
