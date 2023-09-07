Former MLB pitcher Dontrelle Willis on the intensity of minor league training | The Adam Jones Podcast

Baltimore Banner staff

Published 9/7/2023 12:00 a.m. EDT

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Former MLB pitcher Dontrelle Willis joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of the Orioles’ lineup; the intensity of minor league training; the risk of overusing the bullpen (6:14); the importance of Gunnar Henderson (8:10); and the origins of Willis’ nickname, “D-Train” (1:40). Jerry Coleman and Jones also tackle the issue of baseball fans going wild (34:55).

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.