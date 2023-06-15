Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
Former MLB umpire Tim Tschida joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss becoming an umpire, the most memorable moments of his professional career, the new MLB rules, ejections, gambling and younger players. Additionally, Jones talks about memorabilia.
