Celebrate The Banner’s one-year anniversary with FREE unlimited access June 14-15. Subscribe to local journalism that makes a difference for just $1.

Former MLB umpire Tim Tschida on the league’s new rules | The Adam Jones Podcast

Published 6/14/2023 11:00 p.m. EST

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Former MLB umpire Tim Tschida joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss becoming an umpire, the most memorable moments of his professional career, the new MLB rules, ejections, gambling and younger players. Additionally, Jones talks about memorabilia.

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.