ATLANTA — Washington had a rare power surge against the Atlanta Braves.

Dominic Smith and Jeimer Candelario hit two-run homers in the sixth inning, and the Nationals beat Atlanta 6-2 on Sunday to stop a six-game skid and the Braves’ seven-game winning streak.

“If they keep swinging like that in the middle of the lineup, we’re going to do some good things,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said.

Trevor Williams (3-4) allowed two runs, seven hits and one walk in five innings with six strikeouts, winning for just the second time since April 8.

“We were able to attack the edges with my fastball and spin,” Williams said. “Thankfully, the defense made some big plays behind us. They are a really good hitting squad. It is just a matter of executing pitches.”

Carl Edwards Jr., Kyle Finnegan and Hunter Harvey combined for two-hit relief.

Bryce Elder (4-1), who entered with a National League-leading 2.26 ERA, saw it rise to 2.69 after giving up a season-high five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. Elder struck out a season-low one — Lane Thomas starting the game.

Keibert Ruiz had two hits and an RBI for the Nationals, and Luis García also had two hits. Matt Olson hit his 18th home run for the Braves.

Olson put the Braves ahead with a two-run homer in the first, a 421-foot drive that landed on top of the Chop House in right field.

“You wipe the slate clean,” Williams said. “You are going to give up home runs. You hit the reset button, and then my goal is to keep us in the game.”

Ruiz cut the deficit with an RBI single in the fourth, and the Nationals burst ahead with a five-run sixth.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok