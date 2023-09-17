Canha’s grand slam in 8th gives NL Central-leading Brewers 9-5 victory over Nationals

MILWAUKEE — Mark Canha hit a tiebreaking grand slam off Kyle Finnegan with two outs in the eighth inning, and the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Saturday night.

The Brewers bounced back after blowing a four-run lead and won for the 13th time in 15 home games.

Washington rallied to tie the game on Jake Alu’s two-out bloop hit off Joel Payamps (6-4) in the top of the eighth after trailing 5-1 in the sixth against All-Star Corbin Burnes.

The Brewers responded in the bottom half of the inning.

Tyrone Taylor started the rally with a one-out double off Finnegan (7-5). Sal Frelick followed with an infield single, though shortstop CJ Abrams’ diving stop prevented Taylor from advancing. One out later, Carlos Santana fell behind 1-2 in the count before working his way to a walk that loaded the bases.

Canha then sent a first-pitch splitter into the left-field stands for his second career grand slam.

Taylor also homered for Milwaukee. Frelick and Canha each went 3-for-5.

Luis García hit a solo shot and Joey Meneses went 3-for-5 for Washington.

Burnes was making his first appearance since pitching eight innings of no-hit ball Sunday in a game the Brewers eventually lost 4-3 to the New York Yankees in 13 innings. After breezing for much of the night, Burnes allowed three runs, three hits and three walks in the sixth as the Nationals got back into the game.

Meneses and Carter Kieboom hit two-out RBI singles to cut Milwaukee’s lead to 5-3, then Luis García drew a bases-loaded walk to get the Nationals within one run. Third-base umpire Brian O’Nora ruled that García checked his swing on a low 3-2 pitch.

Washington’s tying rally in the eighth began with Meneses’ leadoff single. Michael Chavis, who pinch-ran for Meneses, advanced to third on García’s two-out single to right and scored on Alu’s single to left.