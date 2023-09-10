WASHINGTON — Michael Chavis scored on Gus Varland’s game-ending wild pitch in the 11th inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 on Saturday night in a game that started after a 4-hour, 10-minute rain delay.

Los Angeles overcame a 5-4 ninth-inning deficit against Kyle Finnegan, who blew a save for the eighth time in 33 chances. James Outman walked after fouling off five consecutive pitches, stole second, took third on catcher Keibert Ruiz’s throwing error and scored when Kolton Wong singled past a drawn-in infield.

Kiké Hernández hit an RBI single in the 10th, but Keibert Ruiz singled in a run in the bottom half.

With automatic runner Chavis on second to start the 11th, Jacob Young sacrificed, CJ Abrams was intentionally walked by Varland (1-1), Lane Thomas hit into a forceout as Hernández held and Varland bounced a slider off catcher Will Smith.

Andres Machado (4-1) pitched a hitless 11th.

Los Angeles (86-55) holds a 12-game lead over Arizona in the NL West with 21 games left.

Washington starter Jake Irvin gave up a run and three hits over six innings. The Dodgers’ Bobby Miller gave up five runs and six hits in seven inning with a career-high eight strikeouts.

J.D. Martinez had three hits for the Dodgers.

Thomas, who missed Washington’s three previous games due to a back injury, built a 5-2 lead wit his 24th homer, a two-out drive in the seventh. He has homered in his last four games played.

Max Muncy hit a two-run homer in the eighth against Hunter Harvey.