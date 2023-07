Nationals rout Mets on heels of New York’s Max Scherzer trade

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

NEW YORK — The New York Mets, shortly after trading three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, lost 11-6 to the Washington Nationals on Saturday night.

The deal that sent Scherzer to the AL West-leading Texas Rangers came in the first inning, which ended with Washington leading 4-0 after an announced crowd of 30,858 sat through an 80-minute rain delay before the first pitch.

Fans were already booing by the time former Mets first baseman Dominic Smith’s two-run single highlighted the inning.

The blockbuster trade, in which a person with knowledge of the details said the Mets also sent more than $35 million to Texas for 21-year-old Luisangel Acuña, the younger brother of Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr., happened fewer than 24 hours after Scherzer said he wanted to meet with the front office regarding the direction it planned to take after Thursday’s trade of closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins for two rookie-ball prospects.

The answer became clear with the Scherzer trade, which signaled the further teardown of a team that began the season with a record $353 million payroll but has struggled to a 49-55 record.

Outfielders Mark Canha and Tommy Pham, each of whom is an impending free agent, are likely trade candidates, while contenders could ask the Mets about another three-time Cy Young Award winner, Justin Verlander, who is due $43.3 million next year in the final season of his contract.

Riley Adams hit a two-run double in the third inning and added another RBI double in the ninth Saturday for the Nationals, who also received a pair of RBI singles from Joey Meneses. Stone Garrett also had two RBIs, while Jeimer Candelario and Lane Thomas each drove in one.

Patrick Corbin (7-11) surrendered four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Mark Vientos homered and had a run-scoring double for the Mets while Pham, Francisco Lindor and Francisco Álvarez also homered.

Carlos Carrasco (3-5) allowed eight runs — six earned — while lasting just 2 1/3 innings for the second straight start.