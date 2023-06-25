Candelario, Thomas homer in Nationals’ 2-0 victory over Padres

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
SAN DIEGO — Jeimer Candelario and Lane Thomas homered, Josiah Gray pitched into the sixth inning and the Washington Nationals beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Saturday night.
Mason Thompson threw 1 2/3 innings without giving up a hit, Kyle Finnegan pitched an inning and Hunter Harvey worked the ninth for his fifth save.
Gray (5-6) struck out six. He worked his way unscathed out of a threat with two runners on in the first inning and kept the hitters subdued deep into the third time through the lineup.
The Padres promoted knuckleballer Matt Waldron (0-1) for a spot start in his major league debut. He lasted 4 2/3 innings, giving up two runs and four hits.
