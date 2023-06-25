Candelario, Thomas homer in Nationals’ 2-0 victory over Padres

The Associated Press

Published 6/24/2023 11:45 p.m. EDT

Nationals starter Josiah Gray allowed four hits, four walks and no runs in 5 1/3 innings to collect the victory. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO — Jeimer Candelario and Lane Thomas homered, Josiah Gray pitched into the sixth inning and the Washington Nationals beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Saturday night.

Mason Thompson threw 1 2/3 innings without giving up a hit, Kyle Finnegan pitched an inning and Hunter Harvey worked the ninth for his fifth save.

Gray (5-6) struck out six. He worked his way unscathed out of a threat with two runners on in the first inning and kept the hitters subdued deep into the third time through the lineup.

The Padres promoted knuckleballer Matt Waldron (0-1) for a spot start in his major league debut. He lasted 4 2/3 innings, giving up two runs and four hits.

