Nationals rough up Phils’ Michael Lorenzen in 1st start since no-hitter, post 8-7 victory

The Associated Press

Published 8/18/2023 10:29 p.m. EDT

Johan Rojas of the Phillies beats the tag of Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams to steal second in the fourth inning of Washington's 8-7 victory Friday night. (Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — CJ Abrams hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run fourth inning, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 Friday night to spoil Michael Lorenzen’s first start since throwing a no-hitter nine days earlier.

Jake Alu also drove in two runs for Washington, which has won 11 of 15 overall and 15 of 18 at home since July 8.

Kyle Schwarber homered twice for the Phillies, who entered the day two games ahead of San Francisco for the NL’s top wild-card spot. Philadelphia has lost four of its last five.

Lorenzen (7-8) didn’t make it out of the fourth inning in his first outing since no-hitting Washington on Aug. 9. The right-hander’s bid for back-to-back no-hitters was dashed when Lane Thomas beat out an infield single in the first. But Lorenzen didn’t face serious trouble until the fourth.

With the Phillies up 6-1, Johan Rojas dropped Dominic Smith’s one-out fly to center. Lorenzen allowed the next five batters to reach, capped by Abrams’ three-run blast to right field, ending his night.

Lorenzen allowed seven runs, six earned, and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Washington tacked on an insurance run on Thomas’ RBI single in the sixth.

Jose A. Ferrer (3-0) , one of seven National pitchers in the game, worked the fifth. Kyle Finnegan surrendered a leadoff homer to Schwarber in the ninth before retiring the next three batters for his 20th save.

Bryce Harper was booed before each plate appearance, a customary event since he signed with Philadelphia in 2019 after playing his first seven seasons in Washington. Harper went 2-for-5, and started a six-run rally in the fourth against Nationals starter Joan Adon with a leadoff double.

Harper eventually came around on J.T. Realmuto’s two-run double, and the Phillies followed with Jake Cave’s RBI double and Rojas’ run-scoring single. Schwarber then lofted a fly ball into the first row of seats in right to make it 6-1.

Adon allowed six runs in four innings.

