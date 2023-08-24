NEW YORK — Alex Call hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Tommy Kahnle in the seventh inning, CJ Abrams followed with a solo shot and the Washington Nationals beat the Yankees 6-5 on Thursday to send New York to its 10th loss in 11 games.

A day after his first career three-homer game, Aaron Judge homered on his first pitch from Patrick Corbin (9-11). Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer in the third as the Yankees built a 3-1 lead.

Last-place New York (61-66) has not won consecutive games since Aug. 2-3 and is 1-11-3 in its last 15 series, losing seven straight rubber games.

Washington has won four straight series and nine of its last 12 games. The Nationals dedicated their 12th win when trailing after six innings to outfielder Stone Garrett, who fractured his left fibula attempting to catch DJ LeMahieu’s home run in the seventh inning Wednesday.

“What happened yesterday with Stone and they come back and do what we did and come back the way we did says a lot about these boys,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “I know they really wanted to win today.”

Giancarlo Stanton had his first four-hit game since May 4, 2021. He homered in the eighth off Jordan Weems and hit an RBI single off Kyle Finnegan in the ninth before Harrison Bader, batting in the rain, hit a game-ending flyout to a stumbling Call on the center-field warning track.

“You can’t really tell how hard he hit it,” Call said of the final out. “He hit it decent and it was going to be a little bit of a ways for me to run, but then to catch it and win the game – pretty exciting.”

Kahnle (1-3) also gave up Jake Alu’s RBI single on a hard grounder off the glove of rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe, pulling the Nationals to 3-2. Call and Abrams followed with the consecutive homers off Kahnle’s changeup. Abrams stood at the plate and admired his no-doubt drive to right before flipping his bat.

“It was hype,” Abrams said of his reaction to the homer. “Looking in the dugout at the team trying to get everybody positive vibes. I fed off of Alex’s home run.”

Joey Meneses boosted the lead to 6-4 in the ninth with an RBI infield single off Clay Holmes when the reliever could not field the ball on the wet field.

New York rookie Everson Pereira doubled in the eighth for his first hit after an 0-for-11 start.

Corbin allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings to win his third straight decision.

Finnegan got four outs for his 23rd save in 30 chances.