Maryland will be one of the best-represented states at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics with 23 athletes.

The Olympics take place from July 24 to Aug. 11, and the Paralympics run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8. The Banner is following all the Maryland athletes and will update this guide throughout the Games with their results. The schedule for the Paralympics has not yet been finalized, but we will add it once it is.

The Olympic competitions will be broadcast across a variety of channels, including NBC, USA and E! Network, along with the streaming service Peacock. Fans have the option to get up at the crack of dawn to watch the events in real time or sleep in and catch the replay later in the day. Many of the events will stream first on Peacock and then be available later in the day on cable TV.

Olympians

Basketball

Kevin Durant warms up before Team USA’s game against South Sudan on July 21. (Tim Clayton - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Kevin Durant, Suitland

Although Kevin Durant is best known as a two-time champion and 2014 NBA MVP, he’s also been a mainstay of the Olympic men’s basketball team, helping it win gold in 2012, 2016 and 2020. In London, Durant set a record for points scored in an Olympic tournament with 156. The small forward holds the record for most points scored for the Olympic team with 435 points, an average of 19.7 across three Olympic tournaments.

If Durant can lead the U.S. to another gold medal, not only will he become the most decorated men’s basketball Olympian but he’ll also become the first American man to win four gold medals in a team sport.

When to watch: Men’s group C pool play on July 28 at 11:15 a.m. on NBC vs. Serbia (replay at 5 p.m.), July 31 at 3 p.m. on USA vs. South Sudan (replay on Aug. 1 at 1 a.m.), Aug. 3 at 11:15 a.m. on NBC vs. Puerto Rico (replay at 6 p.m.). Men’s quarterfinals will take place Aug. 6.

Track and field

Masai Russell of Potomac won the 100-meter hurdles in record time at the U.S. Olympic trials. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Masai Russell, Potomac

Event: 100-meter hurdles

After a decorated college career at Kentucky, Masai Russell is bound for her first Olympics. The Potomac native wowed at the track and field trials, winning the 100-meter hurdles in just 12.25 seconds, the fastest time in the world in 2024. Her time also broke the USA Olympic trials record set in 2000.

In her five years at Kentucky, Russell collected dozens of medals and honors, including three silver medals at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Championships. The 24-year-old was an 11-time All-American and a 2023 Bowerman Award semifinalist.

As a student at Bullis High School, Russell was the top-ranked hurdler in the 300-meter event four straight years and was the 2018 Gatorade Athlete of the Year.

When to watch: Prelminary rounds on Aug. 7 at 4 a.m. on Peacock and 4:30 a.m. on USA, Aug. 8 at 4 a.m. on USA and Peacock (replay at 9:00 am on NBC), Aug. 9 at 4 a.m. on Peacock (replay at 10:15 am on NBC).

Sisters Isabella (left) and Juliette Whittaker, right, with their father, Paul, will room together in Paris. (Courtesy of Mount de Sales Academy)

Isabella Whittaker, Laurel

Event: 4x400m relay

Track runs in Isabella Whittaker’s family. Her father is the coach at Mount de Sales, her older brother Alex ran at Yale and her younger sister, Juliette, is joining her in Paris on Team USA. Isabella, who goes by Bella, competed at Penn. In her senior season, she broke five Ivy League all-meet records, including the outdoor 400 meters, which was previously set in 1990.

Even after a back injury in 2021, Bella continued competing at the highest level. She’s a three-time Ivy League champion. In high school, she was ranked in the top 10 nationally in the 200, 300 and 500 meters.

When to watch: Preliminary heat Aug. 9 at 4 a.m. on USA and Peacock (replay at 10:15 a.m. on NBC). Finals on Aug. 10 at 12:30 p.m. on Peacock and NBC.

Juliette Whittaker celebrates after finishing third in the 800 at the Olympic trials. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Juliette Whittaker, Laurel

Event: 800 meters

Juliette Whittaker set a personal best and university record during the track and field trials with a 1:58.45 time in the 800-meter finals. She placed third, high enough to qualify for the Olympics, where she’ll room with older sister Bella. When she was a senior at Mount de Sales, Juliette was the 2021-22 Baltimore Sun High School Girls Athlete of the Year and broke the high school record for the outdoor 800 meters in 2022 to become a U20 champion.

Most recently, the Stanford sophomore won the NCAA title for the 800 meters in both the indoor and outdoor races, the first woman to do so since 2017.

When to watch: Preliminary heat Aug. 2 at 11:40 a.m. on Peacock, Aug. 3 at 4 a.m. on E! Network and Peacock, semifinals on Aug. 4 at 12:30 p.m. on Peacock and 1 p.m. on USA and Telemundo.

Quincy Wilson of Bowie will be the youngest male track and field athlete in Olympic history. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Quincy Wilson, Bowie

Event: 4x400 relay

The 16-year-old runner from the Bullis School became the youngest male track athlete to reach the Olympics in history when he was named a member of the 4x400-relay pool. Quincy Wilson broke the under-18 world record for the 400 meters in the opening round of the Olympic trials and then broke his own record in the semifinals. He even got an invite from basketball legend and new Commanders owner Magic Johnson to watch a game with him.

Wilson finished sixth in the 400-meter finals at the trials and missed out on qualifying as an individual but was named to the track roster on July 9. Paris is likely just the beginning of a long and successful Olympic run for the teenager.

When to watch: Preliminary heat on Aug. 8 at 4 a.m. on USA, Aug. 9 at 4:00 a.m. on Peacock and USA and 10:15 a.m. on NBC.

Swimming

Phoebe Bacon of Chevy Chase is appearing in her second Olympics. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Phoebe Bacon, Chevy Chase

Event: 200-meter backstroke

The 21-year-old out of Chevy Chase returns for her second Olympics. In Tokyo, Phoebe Bacon finished fifth in the 200-meter backstroke, but this time she’s coming off a strong senior season at Wisconsin. In March, Bacon won a national title for her 1:48.23 200-meter backstroke, a personal best. In 2023, she was an All-American and the Big Ten Swimmer of the Year.

Bacon also represented Team USA at the 2022 World Championships, where she won a silver medal in the 200-meter backstroke.

When to watch: Preliminary heat on July 31 at 5 a.m. on USA, Aug. 1 at 5 a.m. on Peacock and USA and 10:15 a.m. on NBC. Semifinals on Aug. 1 at 2:30 p.m. on Peacock.

Erin Gemmell will join her idol, Katie Ledecky, in the Olympics for the first time. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Erin Gemmell, Potomac

Event: 4x100 freestyle relay

The daughter of Katie Ledecky’s former coach, Erin Gemmell will make her Olympic debut in Paris, swimming in the 4x100 freestyle relay. The Potomac native, who dressed up as Ledecky for Halloween as a child, is now one of her teammates. Gemmell, a freshman at Texas, is already a four-time Big 12 champion. She also won two gold medals in 2019 at the World Junior Championships.

When to watch: Preliminary heat July 27 at 5 a.m. on USA and 10 a.m. on NBC. Finals on July 27 at 2:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

Chase Kalisz of Fallston will try to repeat as gold medalist in the 400-meter individual medley. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Chase Kalisz, Fallston

Event: 400-meter individual medley

Chase Kalisz, a Fallston native, is back for his third Olympics. His specialty is the 400 individual medley, a race that requires swimmers to go 100 meters of each of the four strokes. He won a gold medal in the race in Tokyo and a silver medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

The fact that Kalisz will be going to his third Olympics is miraculous. A rare neurological disorder put him in a medically induced coma for a week when he was 8. More than 20 years later, Kalisz has two Olympic medals and is chasing a third in one of the most challenging swims.

When to watch: Preliminary heat on July 28 at 5 a.m. on Peacock and USA and at 7:15 and 10:15 a.m. on NBC. Finals on July 28 at 2:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

Katie Ledecky hopes to add to her long list of Olympic accomplishments. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky, Bethesda

Events: 1,500-meter freestyle, 800-meter freestyle, 400-meter freestyle, 4x200 freestyle relay

The most-decorated female swimmer of all time returns for her fourth Olympics. Katie Ledecky is famous for her long-distance swimming; she holds the top 14 times in the 1,500-meter freestyle and 29 of the top 30 times for the 800-meter freestyle. At the Olympic trials in June, Ledecky finished 20 seconds ahead of the second-place swimmer in the 1,500. She also won the 400 and 800 freestyle races.

The Bethesda native has the rare power to turn a country of ambivalent swimming viewers into rabid fans of long-distance swimming every four years. Ledecky has 10 Olympic medals — seven gold and three silver — and she’s favored to win even more in Paris.

When to watch: 400m freestyle preliminary heat July 27 at 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on NBC. 400m finals July 27 at 2:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. 1,500m freestyle preliminary heat July 30 at 5 a.m. on Peacock and 10:45 a.m. on NBC. 1,500m finals July 31 at 2:30 p.m. on Peacock. 800m freestlyle preliminary heat Aug. 2 at 5 a.m. on Peacock (replay at 10 a.m. on NBC). 800m freestyle finals Aug. 3 at 2:30 p.m. on Peacock.

Fencing

Tatiana Nazlymov is the granddaughter of a three-time Olympic gold medalist. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Tatiana Nazlymov, Bethesda

Event: sabre

Fencing runs in the Nazlymov family and, at just 19 years old, Tatiana Nazlymov is continuing the family legacy. Her grandfather, Vladimir Nazlymov, was a 10-time world champion and three-time Olympic gold medal winner for the USSR. Her parents founded Nazlymov Fencing in Bethesda to teach the sport to others.

Now, Nazlymov will compete in the Paris Olympics in the sabre event. The Princeton freshman has competed with Team USA since 2022, most recently helping the sabre team place seventh in the world championship.

When to watch: Elimination round on July 29 at 3 a.m. on Peacock and 12:15 p.m. on E! Network. Sabre finals on July 29 at 1 p.m. on Peacock (replay on E! Network at 5 p.m.).

Boxing

Jahmal Harvey of Oxon Hill qualified for the Olympics as the Pan American Games champion. (RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Jahmal Harvey, Oxon Hill

Event: 57kg

Jahmal Harvey began boxing after his former football coach introduced him to the sport. Despite being just 21, Harvey has been competing with Team USA for eight years at the junior and youth levels. The Oxon Hill native qualified for his first Olympics by placing first in his event in the 2023 Pan American Games.

In 2021, Harvey was a gold medalist at the 2021 Elite World Championships at just 18, the first American male to win an elite title since 2007.

When to watch: First round on July 28 at 5 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Peacock (replay at 4:45 p.m. on CNBC). Quarterfinals on July 31 at 5 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Peacock.

Wrestling

Aaron Brooks (bottom position) is a four-time NCAA champion. (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Aaron Brooks, Hagerstown

Event: 86 kg

A four-time national champion, Aaron Brooks qualified for his first Olympics by beating the reigning gold medalist in his weight category. Brooks was a dominant wrestler for Penn State. On top of his championships, he won the Hodge Award for the best collegiate wrestler in 2024.

Before college, Brooks amassed a 163-2 record at North Hagerstown High School and won a U17 wrestling title.

When to watch: Elimination round Aug. 8 at 5 a.m. on Peacock. Semifinals at 12:15 p.m. on Peacock.

Helen Maroulis is competing in her third Olympics. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Helen Maroulis, Rockville

Event: 57kg

Helen Maroulis will become the first American woman to wrestle at three Olympic Games. This isn’t the first time Maroulis made history. In 2016, she became the first American female wrestler to win a gold medal in the Olympics.

Despite suffering a series of concussions and being diagnosed with PTSD after the Rio Olympics, she returned for the Tokyo Olympics and won a bronze medal.

When to watch: Elimination round Aug. 8 at 5 a.m. on Peacock (replay at 11 a.m. on USA). Finals at 12:15 p.m. on Peacock (replay at 5 p.m. on USA).

Kyle Snyder has won three world championships and two Olympic medals. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kyle Snyder, Silver Spring

Event: 97kg

Kyle Snyder is well known in the wrestling world for his legendary run in the 2015-16 competition season. He won the NCAA title, the world championships and an Olympic gold medal in the same year, at just 20 years old. Now Snyder is a seasoned pro with three world championships and two Olympic medals.

Snyder wrestled for Ohio State and won three straight national titles from 2016 to 2018. He lost just five bouts in his college career, with only one loss after his freshman year.

At Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, Snyder had a 179-0 record over three years. The Silver Spring local opted out of his senior year to compete internationally.

When to watch: Elimination round on Aug. 10 at 5 a.m. on Peacock (replay at 8:30 a.m. on USA). Finals on Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. on USA.

Gymnastics

Jessica Stevens is a 2023 Pan American Games champion. (DeFodi Images/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Jessica Stevens, Ellicott City

Event: trampoline

Jessica Stevens has been competing with USA Gymnastics in trampoline and tumbling since 2017, but the Paris Olympics will be her first time competing on the biggest stage. She helped the U.S. team win the all-around title at the 2023 world championships and won an individual bronze medal for trampoline. Stevens became the first American to win a medal in the trampoline event in 49 years. She also won the trampoline and synchro title at the 2023 Pan American Games.

Stevens is a student at the University of Maryland.

When to watch: Aug. 2 at 6 a.m. on Peacock (replay at 10:15 a.m. on E! Network).

Volleyball

Aaron Russell of Ellicott City has a bronze medal from his previous Olympics in 2016. (Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images)

Aaron Russell, Ellicott City

Position: outside hitter

Aaron Russell returns for his second Olympics after helping the USA win a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics. A 2015 graduate of Penn State, Russell has come a long way since high school, when he trained with the Centennial girls’ volleyball team because the school did not offer a boys’ team.

Russell has played professional volleyball in Italy and Japan and was named the best server in the Japan League in 2023.

When to watch: Men’s pool C play July 27 at 3 p.m. on USA and NBC Universo vs. Argentina. July 30 at 7 a.m. on USA and 11 a.m. on NBC Universo vs. Germany (replay at 3 p.m. on USA). Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. on USA vs. Japan (replay at 5 p.m. on NBC and at midnight on USA). Aug. 5 at 11 a.m., Men’s quarterfinal on NBC and NBC Universo.

Paralympians

Basketball

Trevon Jenifer is going for a third straight basketball gold medal. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Trevon Jenifer, Huntington

Trevon Jenifer started his wheelchair basketball career at just 4 years old in 1992 with Team Air Capital in Washington, D.C. As a kid, Jenifer was also a successful track athlete; he holds several U11 and U14 American track and field records. But basketball is where the Huntington native has had the most success. Jenifer helped the wheelchair basketball team win bronze in 2012, its first medal in 12 years. Then, in 2016, he helped Team USA win its first Paralympic gold medal in 28 years.

Jenifer also aided the team in winning gold again in Tokyo and now is on the hunt for a third straight gold medal in Paris.

Fencing

Noah Hanssen (right) prepares to compete against Jovane Guissone of Brazil during the 2023 IWAS Wheelchair Fencing World Cup. (The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im)

Noah Hanssen, Ellicott City

Noah Hanssen grew up playing with toy swords, pretending to be characters from “Star Wars” and “Lord of the Rings” with his cousins. He practiced historical fencing, a different version of the sport, because it was the only one that offered accommodations for his wheelchair. It wasn’t until his junior year of high school that a referee at a tournament helped him connect with an adaptive sport fencing program.

After that, Hanssen began training with the parafencing team and won a national championship in sabre fencing. He went to the University of Maryland, where he served as the club fencing team’s vice president and helped it purchase equipment to make the sport more accessible.

Swimming

Jessica Long of Baltimore owns 29 Paralympic medals with the prospect of more in Paris. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jessica Long, Baltimore

The Baltimore swimmer with more medals than Michael Phelps, Jessica Long returns for her sixth Paralympics. Long, whose legs were amputated when she was 18 months old, learned to swim in her grandparents’ pool, where she spent hours pretending to be a mermaid.

Just like the mythical creature, Long is at home in the water. She swam in her first Paralympic Games in 2004 at just 12 years old. She’s won 29 Paralympic medals, including 16 gold medals, and is favored to win even more in Paris.

Lawrence Sapp will compete in his second Paralympics. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lawrence Sapp, Waldorf

Lawrence Sapp began swimming at age 5 and started competing with USA Swimming as a preteen. As a freshman in high school, he broke five school records. When Sapp joined the team for the 2020 Tokyo Games, he became the first Black man with autism to compete for USA Paralympic swimming.

In Tokyo, Sapp placed fifth in the men’s S14 100-meter butterfly. Sapp also has two medals from the world championships, gold in the 100-meter backstroke in 2017 and silver in the 100-meter butterfly in 2019.

Sapp and his mother, Dee Sapp, helped advocate for changes in the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s written test to make it more accessible.

Zachary Shattuck won two medals last year at the Parapan American Games. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Zachary Shattuck, Mount Airy

Despite not beginning competitive swimming until he was in college, Zachary Shattuck is on his way to being a two-time Paralympian. Shattuck played soccer and basketball and wrestled growing up, before discovering swimming and competing for Frostburg State University for four years.

Shattuck swam in three races in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but did not medal. Most recently, in the 2023 Parapan American Games, he won a silver medal in the 100-meter breaststroke and a bronze in the 50-meter butterfly.

Track and Field

This will be the sixth Paralympic Games for Tatyana McFadden. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Tatyana McFadden, Baltimore

Wheelchair racer Tatyana McFadden is back for her sixth Paralympics. McFadden has 20 Paralympic medals and 24 major marathon wins. She’s broken five track and field world records.

McFadden was born in Russia and was adopted by Deborah McFadden, who served as the commissioner of disabilities for the Department of Health and Human Services. In Baltimore, McFadden’s parents enrolled her in the Bennett Blazers, the Kennedy Krieger Institute’s adaptive sports program, to help her build strength. She quickly took to wheelchair racing.

Off the track, McFadden was a huge advocate for the 2008 Maryland Fitness and Athletics Equity for Students with Disabilities Act, which later became known as Tatyana’s Law. The act helped ensure equal opportunities in athletics for disabled students.

Daniel Romanchuk finished second in the Boston and London marathons this year. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Daniel Romanchuk, Mount Airy

Another athlete with ties to the Bennett Blazers, Daniel Romanchuk serves as a coach for the program when he’s not racing in marathons and other events. Paris will be his third time competing in the Paralympic Games after he won the 400-meter T54 race and placed third in the T54 marathon in Tokyo. In 2024, Romanchuk placed second in the Boston and London marathons on back-to-back weekends.

Romanchuk has also helped create a nonprofit, Wheels for Change, to help provide wheelchair racing equipment and coaching nationally and internationally.