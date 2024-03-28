Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones and broadcaster Jerry Coleman to discuss the adjustments he needs to make to stay in the major leagues (6:14), his reaction to not being on the roster for last year’s playoffs (8:58) and what he’s expecting from his first opening day (14:13.)
Later in the show, Jones reflects on the life and legacy of Peter Angelos (21:41) and excitement over new Orioles owner David Rubenstein (25:50), and he reacts to Jackson Holliday starting the year at Triple-A and the challenges he’ll face (27:06.)
And our hosts take listener questions (39:41) and give predictions for the season (44:51).
