Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss Adley Rutschman, James McCann, Kyle Gibson, the slider, pitching, preparing for games, the bullpen and Baltimore. Additionally, Danielle Allentuck joins to discuss covering the team and the most valuable Oriole.
