Orioles announcer and MLB Network contributor Melanie Newman joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones and broadcaster Jerry Coleman to reflect on the “ultimate” opening day (2:11), how she’s watched this O’s club become “a dynasty that’s being built,” (3:20), when fans will start to feel the new owners’ impact on the field (9:27), her love of Legos (15:23) and the best part of her job (18:05.)
Later in the show, Jones and Coleman discuss the talent on the Norfolk Tides (21:16), they reflect on the Key Bridge collapse (26:31) and they take listener questions (34:13).
