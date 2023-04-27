Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
Orioles assistant general manager Sig Mejdal joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones and co-host Jerry Coleman to discuss the ups and downs of evaluating players, what MLB teams are looking for, injuries and making decisions. Additionally, Baltimore Banner reporter Jonas Shaffer joins to discuss the NFL draft and Lamar Jackson.
