Orioles outfielder Austin Hays on the adjustments he made to play left field | The Adam Jones Podcast

Baltimore Banner staff

Published 6/8/2023 12:00 a.m. EDT

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities.

Orioles left fielder Austin Hays joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss his focus point, playing left field, the strength of the Orioles, striking out, his family and hobbies outside of baseball. Additionally, Jerry Coleman and Jones discuss the NBA Finals and the wave.

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

