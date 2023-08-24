Orioles catcher James McCann on the Orioles player who’s matured the most | The Adam Jones Podcast

Baltimore Banner staff

Published 8/24/2023 12:00 a.m. EDT

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Orioles catcher James McCann joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss the talent on the team, being a role model to newer players, differences in styles of managers, calling pitches and innings limits. Additionally, Jerry Coleman and Jones discuss the watchability of the Little League World Series.

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.