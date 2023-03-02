Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss what it’s like to be a leader for his team, early impressions of the recent spring training games, his decision to abandon switch-hitting, and if he is physically and mentally prepared to play against some of the best competition during the World Baseball Classic this month. Additionally, Jones and Jerry Coleman discuss what it was like to see Mullins grow from day one, stadium and arena name changes over time, and fake memorabilia.