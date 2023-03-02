Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins on how he’s embracing spring training | The Adam Jones Podcast

Published on: March 02, 2023 12:00 AM EST|Updated on: March 02, 2023 12:14 AM EST

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss what it’s like to be a leader for his team, early impressions of the recent spring training games, his decision to abandon switch-hitting, and if he is physically and mentally prepared to play against some of the best competition during the World Baseball Classic this month. Additionally, Jones and Jerry Coleman discuss what it was like to see Mullins grow from day one, stadium and arena name changes over time, and fake memorabilia.

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

