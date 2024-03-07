Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones and broadcaster Jerry Coleman to talk about the rebuild of the team and what keeps his drive going. He also names an up-and-coming player we should watch out for and the most talkative players in the clubhouse, and shares what it’s been like to have Jones as a guest coach at spring training. And later in the episode, Jones shares his experience from spring training.

