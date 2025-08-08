A cigar, a bottle of scotch and a plaque on Eutaw Street. For the 11 seasons Adam Jones spent with the Orioles, the team rewarded him with those gifts at a Hall of Fame luncheon at Camden Yards on Friday.

Former outfielder Joe Orsulak and longtime broadcaster Tom Davis were also introduced as members of the 2025 class.

“All I thought was, I just want to play, and if you play long enough, do well, there were always good things,” Jones said. “I didn’t set out for any of this. We talked about [it] a couple weeks ago. I just wanted a chance to play baseball, and Baltimore provided that for me.”

Jones spent the majority of his career as an outfielder in Baltimore after the team acquired him in 2008 from the Seattle Mariners. With the Orioles, he racked up all-time franchise accolades, ranking fourth in hits, fifth in home runs and RBIs, and eighth in games played. He earned a Silver Slugger Award in 2013, the first for an Orioles outfielder.

In the field, he ranks second in club history in outfield assists, tied with Orioles Hall of Famer Nick Markakis and behind Paul Blair. His Gold Glove in 2009 was the first given to an Orioles outfielder since Blair in 1975.

Jones went to five All-Star Games, making him one of six players in franchise history to feature in the Midsummer Classic at least five times. Meanwhile, his off-the-field work led to him being the Orioles’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award on three occasions.

Adam Jones waves to the Camden Yards crowd after being pulled from the game in the ninth inning against the Houston Astros in 2018. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Jones said he was aware of the impact of being a Black center fielder during his years with the team. At no time was that more stark than in 2015.

That April, after Freddie Gray died from a spinal cord injury he suffered in police custody, Baltimore underwent a period of unrest as residents protested police misconduct and mourned the loss of Gray.

After a protest just outside Camden Yards turned violent, the Orioles played the White Sox in a game without fans. Then MLB moved the next series with the Rays from Camden Yards to Tropicana Field.

“You play the game. And, you know, obviously, tragedies lead to opportunity,” he said. “It was an opportunity for me to show my voice even louder. Let’s not forget, this is a heavy African American city. I’m one of the few African Americans on the team with a voice, so it was an opportunity for me to speak.”

Jones retired from baseball in 2019. In January, he returned to the organization as an adviser to general manager Mike Elias and community ambassador.

“It’s been great. It’s been a learning experience,” Jones said. “Obviously, on the other side, you know, I love the game of baseball. Obviously, I grew up in this game. I grew up in this city, so to be able to work with Elias and staff, obviously, on the community side, which is even more important in my eyes, it’s humbling, because the people do remember what I did when I was playing. Now I’m able to do it in a different capacity with the Orioles, and I’m gonna use their money instead of mine.”

Former Orioles outfielder Joe Orsulak played with the team from 1988 to 1992. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Orsulak, who played for the team from 1988-92, also earned a permanent place in Orioles history. His outfield assists rank seventh in team history behind names such as Al Bumbry and Jackie Brandt.

In 1991, Orsulak recorded the single-season franchise record of 22 outfield assists. He also led the team in batting average for three years (1988, 1989 and 1992).

“It feels great,” Orsulak said. “Like one of my friends was telling me, you’re in the same Hall of Fame with that. It doesn’t matter if you’re the top dog or the bottom dog, you’re still in the Hall of Fame. We’re in the Hall of Fame. That’s an honor for me.”

Davis was named the Herb Armstrong Award winner, an honor first given in 1995 to “non-uniformed personnel worthy of inclusion.”

For nearly 30 years, Davis was a familiar voice on radio and television as a play-by-play broadcaster. After starting at WBAL-TV and WCBM, he hosted Orioles telecasts on HTS and served as sports director of WQSR. He joined the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network when it hit the air in 2007 and was with the network until 2021. He continues to host “Wall to Wall Baseball” and “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” in a part-time capacity.

Former Orioles broadcaster Tom Davis was also named the Herb Armstrong Award winner. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

This accolade joins his many others, including five Maryland Sportscaster of the Year awards and the 2019 John F. Steadman Lifetime Achievement Award from the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame.

“The day [team historian Bill] Stetka called me, I thought it was an April Fool’s joke,” Davis said. “I really did. I had no idea that even anything like this could ever happen. I mean, all I did was have fun. Working for all the years I’ve been working, you know, I wasn’t looking for any what you call rewards, or anything like that, or recognition.”

The inductees will be honored in an on-field ceremony Saturday before the 7:05 p.m. game against the Athletics.