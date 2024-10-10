Nobody got a closer view of the highs and lows of the Orioles’ season than former pitcher and current MASN broadcaster Ben McDonald.

On the latest episode of The Adam Jones Podcast, McDonald joins co-hosts Adam Jones and Jerry Coleman to discuss the O’s Wild Card Series loss (1:50), Cole Ragans’ performance in Game 1 (3:20), incorporating analytics in a broadcast (7:02), what makes Corbin Burnes effective (15:40), the O’s approach to free agency (18:05), hitting approaches (20:30) and Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30:00).

Later in the episode, Adam and Jerry talk about Anthony Santander’s impending free agency (36:55), the MLB playoffs (43:10) obnoxious fans (52:00) and more.

